Has there ever been so much rabid excitement for a politician's appearance at a music festival? Jeremy Corbyn has landed at Glastonbury, and the mood is ecstatic.

Before coming on stage, chants of 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn' echo out across Worthy Farm, the politician's supporting act - Craig David - having warmed up the Pyramid Stage.

With an introduction by the festival's founder, Michael Eavis, the atmosphere heightens, with the crowd easily matching the attendance of last night's headliner Radiohead.

Manifesto in hand, Corbyn starts by thanking Eavis for starting this great festival, launching straight into his greatest hits, including rousing speeches about healthcare being a basic right and peace being possible.

Every word has the audience's full attention, cheering along as the elites are heckled and booing before Donald Trump's name echoes out.

"Build bridges, not walls," Corbyn quotes, having visited the Great Wall of graffiti earlier - someone next to me excitedly says she spoke to the Labour leader there earlier.

A few more bangers later - about how the festival inspires young people, another Trump jibe - Corbyn concludes: "Let us be together and realise another world is possible."

Waving to the crowd, once again chanting his name, Corbyn looks awestruck. Should he have played the Sunday legends slot? Very possibly. The longer set may have given way for a few Theresa May comments, which would have only sent the crowd into a further frenzy.

Where Brexit dominated last year's festival, Corbyn has officially won Glastonbury 2017.