John Mayer's latest tour feels much like a search for redemption more than anything else its title might refer to.

Coming out of a self-imposed exile where he moved to Montana and produced two albums, Born and Raised and Paradise Valley, he returned with The Search For Everything, released in April this year after being teased across three EPs.

His sold-out show in London is more about showcasing these new tracks and various aspects of Mayer's persona, rather than an excuse to roll out the hits, songs he admits are another bid for mainstream success.

The very fact that he sold-out two nights at the O2 seems to have come as a surprise even to Mayer himself, who expresses a self-awareness to his audience that catches you off-guard.

Arranged in chapters, the first part of the evening brings on Mayer's six-piece band and what feels like an obligatory rendition of 'Who Says' before chapter two - solo performances - which opens on 'Emoji of a Wave' off his latest record.

Despite the hideous title, the track actually features some of Mayer's most intimate and heartfelt songwriting: he sings in a low, easy murmur as each half of a couple (there are a lot) in the audience reaches for their significant other's hand.

Bringing out the John Mayer Trio - with veteran drummer Steve Jordan and D''Angelo's longtime bassist Pino Palladino both on fine form - for chapter three, Mayer showcases his love for the blues on 'Who Did You Think I Was' and a superb cover of Jimmy Reed's 'Bright Lights, Big City'.

It's difficult not to be distracted by the bizarre artwork in the background that sees Mayer super-imposed among cherry blossoms on chapter four after the simple block-colour backgrounds of previous sets; you can only hope that it's done with a good pinch of humour - particularly on those close-up shots of his guitar face.

But while he's playing, Mayer's commitment and passion for the music is wonderfully endearing - he beams as his backing singers join him on the harmonies or guitarist Isaiah Sharkey pulls out yet another epic solo.

'In The Blood', one of the standout tracks on The Search of Everything, is deeply affecting and works well in such a huge space.

With its steady build and Mayer's grand, philosophical line of self-interrogation that leaves so much unanswered, its a fitting song for a show where it doesn't seem as though Mayer has found what he's searching for just yet - but he's getting there.