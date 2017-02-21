Kate Nash, who dictated the way in which a whole generation pronounces the word "bitter", is in full voice at London’s Village Underground.

A black and white montage featuring spliced footage of Nash is accompanied by Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’ as the London native arrives onstage.

Beginning her set with ‘Sister’ and ‘Death Proof’, from her most recent album Girl Talk, she then dives straight into a rendition of ‘Mouthwash’ which kicks off the first singalong of the night.

‘Do-Wah-Do’ and ‘OMyGod!’ followed before ‘Birds’ and ‘We Get On’ takes the audience back to Made of Bricks, the studio album that threw Nash into the public spotlight.

Despite the fact that she can't stop laughing during the opening lines of ‘Birds’ - both songs beautifully demonstrated Nash’s ability to take the ordinary and make it incredibly catchy.

‘Dickhead’ - littered with its odes to Nigel Farage and Theresa May – predictably goes down well.

The all-round feel good atmosphere combined with Nash’s unique approach to song writing that she delivers so expertly, and has done for the last decade, create the perfect excuse to revel in some much welcomed nostalgia.

