Did you get your shit together in time? Kendrick Lamar has unleashed the album he's been warning his rivals about, a fourth studio LP entitled Damn. - the follow-up to the Harvard-canonised To Pimp a Butterfly.

Sure to overshadow a few other big releases out today, it consists of 14 tracks and includes the recent stripped-back single 'Humble'.

The album can be streamed on Spotify (below), Apple Music and Tidal.

First impressions, track-by-track, as I listen to the album for the first time to follow here:

01 BLOOD

Aaaaah! Here we go. It's 5.30am UK time but I'm so ready. Kendrick's albums are always so carefully constructed so how is this one going to kick off?

With a parable. Kendrick sees a blind woman in distress on the street and offers to lend a hand (over some mellifluous, almost Easy Listening-esque strings). It sounds like it's going in the direction of TPAB's 'How Much a Dollar Cost' but the woman turns around and shoots him. We'll unpack this later but it sets a tone of violence.

"Is it wickedness or weakness?" - a question about police brutality? This line is followed up with a sample of presumably Fox News criticising Kendrick's track 'Alright', a song about hope that it falsely believed was about anger.

02 DNA

!!!!!

I expected to say the album title a lot but not this early. That drop in is incredible - the free jazz of TPAB and untitled. unmastered. is gone, this sounds more like Eastern-tinged trap. I haven't dressed myself yet but there's more important things to deal with.

He's tackling racism head on, building on his "negus" speech from 'i' and celebrating his DNA and all it contains. Flow-wise this is straight up Kendrick beast mode so far - 'The Heart Part 4' and 'Humble' definitely weren't empty threats...

03 YAH

There's no "I remember you was conflicted" spoken word threading songs together this time as we flip straight into a woozy, reversed-sounding beat evocative of rolling in a car with the windows down in slow motion.

Lyrically there's a lot of religious references, talk of Israel and we can probably assume 'Yah' refers to the Hebrew name for Jesus, 'Yahuah'. I love how he's keeping up the onslaught on Fox News: "Interviews wanna know my thoughts and opinions / Fox News wanna use my name for percentage".

The atmosphere of this track is really pleasing and I already want to listen to it again, preferably on a patch of grass about half an hour before the Sun disappears. The album is so strong already, and I say that as the kind of person who usually needs a few listen to really latch onto a record.