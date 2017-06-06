KT Tunstall bought her acoustic melody to the Barbican in London - in front of a nearly sold out crowd who had eagerly anticipated her return.

Calling it a ‘glorious London day’, Tunstall created a dialogue with the audience early on sharing personal anecdotes, jokes and stories of what she’d been through over the last 15 years – something that set the tone for remainder of the night.

One thing that is clear is that her vocal range is just as impressive, if not more so, than it was when she burst onto the scene back in 2004.

Tracks old and new, including ‘The Entertainer’, ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’, ‘Crescent Moon’ and ‘Maybe It’s a Good Thing’ played out as the crowd hung on to every word, enthralled by Tunstall’s stage presence.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s energy and passion for performance was obvious, however the choice of venue seemed to have provided a disservice as it was clear the all seater audience would have been happier dancing along.

Alluding to her musical influences, Tunstall performed renditions of George Michael’s ‘Faith’, ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles and ‘Seven Nation Army’ by the White Stripes.

An encore consisting of a touching tribute to the late Chris Cornell, with a sombre rendition of ‘Black Hole Sun’ by Soundgarden preceded a mass singalong to ‘Suddenly I See’ to conclude the evening.