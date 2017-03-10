LANY at Gorilla, gig review: Sun-kissed California pop is the perfect pick-me-up for a cold night in Manchester

Los Angeles based three piece LANY bring their catalogue of feel-good pop sounds and relatable lyrics to a sold-out crowd at Gorilla.

It's one of three UK shows in support of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, and it follows an equally sticky outing at Sound Control last summer.

Airing new material, viral hits and highlights from their three EPs, it's only the unreleased tracks (“The Breakup, “Purple Teeth” and “It Was Love”) that fans struggle to sing back at a louder volume than frontman Paul Klein’s mic.

Seasoned live performers with headlines tours across the US, Europe and their fair share of festivals including a slot at Reading & Leeds last year; their set is tight, complete with an impressive light show despite the venue’s relatively small size.

As the lights begin to flicker, Klein, who's on vocals, guitar and keys, multi-instrumentalist Les Priest and drummer Jake Goss step out kicking things off as they mean to go with “yea, babe, no way”.

Taken from their “soundtrack to summer” release, la​st year's EP, this is the release that resonates most with those here tonight.

The stage is drenched in red for “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS”, which sees the band question loneliness in the age of the internet, is received rapturously. 'Pink Skies' is matched with a similar furore, pink hues and a bouquet of plastic pink roses waves frantically in the midst of it all.

Rocking wet hair, in an effort to keep as the temperatures soar on stage, Klein eventually ties his shoulder length hair up much the delight of one audience member who yells that demand moments earlier.

Set closer and album closer, “It Was Love” is the real highlight.

It’s sprawling second half which may be self-indulgent with its drum solos and keyboard riffs, but it’s entirely necessary as it gives LANY the opportunity and space to showcase their skill; this particular brand of sun-kissed California pop proves the perfect pick-me-up for this cold wet night in Manchester.