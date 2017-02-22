It’s safe to say that Royal Republic are somewhat of a sensation in mainland Europe. The band played this exact venue just three months previous to this evening at the tail end of 2016. Tickets for that first show sold out so quickly, it was deemed necessary to put on tonight’s second show, which has also sold out. Something is clearly going on with this band on the continent, but the UK has yet to dial in and taste the vibe of the 4-man Swedish party machine. To this end, the powers that be have concocted a plan; to invite 3 journalists (Kerrang!, Classic Rock and yours truly) to the city nick-named ‘Tor zur Welt’ or ‘Gateway to the World’ and open our eyes to the republic.

If there is a palpable sense of deja-vu to this evening’s proceedings, nobody seems to have told the 1,500 Germans packed into the wooden-panelled confines of Grosse Freiheit 36. The excitement is palpable, the humidity searing and the atmosphere is thick with the thrill of the good times that are inevitably about to roll. It feels immediately as if the majority in attendance are savvy to something us three Brits are completely oblivious to. Royal Republic specialise in a brand of rock written with the express intent of making hips wiggle and bootys shake. Their music is infectious and is designed to be picked up and sung back en masse within seconds of first hearing it. Songs such as When I See You Dance With Another, Kung-Fu Lovin, Baby! and Here I Come, There You Go are hardly Shakespeare, but then Shakespeare couldn’t lodge a tune inside your head for days.

(Viktor Schanz)

With a sound reminiscent of Electric Six and The Hives scrapping in an alley, there is potential for Royal Republic to have a whole heap of mainstream appeal. Judging by the crowd’s enthusiasm and energy, which hardly dips through-out the band’s 90-minute set, they have the songs to do so, and current album Weekend Man, their third, is by far the most accomplished distillation of Royal Republic’s sound to date. It’s hard not to be swept up by the sheer exuberance and showmanship on display, especially from frontman Adam Grahn. An exemplary master of ceremonies, Grahn stalks the stage and demands attention; his level of showmanship is astonishing, commanding the stage like a gyrating porn-mustachioed sex demon. He manages to pull off moves that would make most look preposterous with style and aplomb. That’s to say nothing of the remaining members of the band, who play with so much exuberance, they’re literally dripping with sweat by the end of the opening number.

Bar a couple of songs in the encore, there’s no deviation from the setlist the band played in this very venue three months previously, although looking out at the audience, nobody seems too perturbed by that fact. In a small concession to variation, they do play Happy Birthday for drummer Per Andreasson (in English and German) which has every voice in Grosse Freiheit 36 singing along in unison and a particularly sweet gesture sees Grahn bring a woman onstage to play guitar during Tommy Gun; tonight marks her 18th time seeing the band live. No doubt Royal Republic hope to inspire such devotion in audiences around the world, and with the performance they put on this evening, there’s no reason to think they won’t be able to replicate the success they’ve had in Germany across the globe.

Royal Republic play 3 dates in the UK, Glasgow, Manchester and London, beginning at the end of March