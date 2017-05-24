The revolving nature of the New Pornographers’ power pop circus means that this time around their world tour is without some major draws.

Drumming powerhouse Kurt Dahle resigned from the band in 2014; singer, guitarist and sometime songwriter Dan Bejar is on a leave of absence; vocalist Neko Case is on the new record but not on the tour. How will the band fare without such vaunted talents?

If anyone was worried, that concern was misplaced.

Band leader Carl Newman has made a virtue of his band’s shifting sands over the last seventeen years. He has also spoken of embracing imperfection with regard to the new album, Whiteout Conditions, and enjoying what that brings. Tonight that philosophy serves him well.

While Neko Case has a unique voice, Kathryn Calder is also a fine vocalist and is given more opportunity than usual to show it. Under the spotlight she exhibits a tonal tour de force, being equally comfortable with the delicate "Champions of Red Wine" and when belting out foot-stomper and Case staple "Mass Romantic".

The band deals with Bejar’s absence, meanwhile, by simply not playing his material.

The Destroyer lead singer undoubtedly brings with him a different attitude, a bit of dishevelled cool, along with some great songs. He is missed, therefore, but such are the available depths of talent - and songs in the canon - it simply means we get a different show, rather than a worse one.

In place of Bejar’s arch poetry, the more genuine, thoughtful power of Newman’s compositions - and performance - comes to the fore. He’s often as much overseer as front man, cleverly balancing his vocal and instrumental contributions with those of the band. But tonight there are exceptions.

On "Whiteout Conditions", the new album’s excellent title track, Newman stands apart, his spitting delivery dealing brilliantly with the dense, syncopated vocal line.

The track’s refrain, “The sky will come for you once/Just sit tight until it’s done”, could be read as hopeful or hopeless, but it’s contradictions such as this one - refusals of the obvious - that are the secret to the New Pornographers’ appeal. They purvey power pop with lyrical depth, at the same time exuberant and introspective, serious and throwaway. It sounds fresh and inventive, even 17 years in.

Contradictions notwithstanding, it’s a blistering, steamrollering set from a well-drilled troupe with talent to burn, decidedly not missing their absentee friends, instead ploughing a different furrow in pursuit of imperfect pop.