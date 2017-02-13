New young talent Zak Abel has an irrepressible delight at just being here, for two sold-out nights at London's Scala, to perform to his fans.

Bounding up and down the small stage – he has more charm and personality than your average young singer-songwriter, backed by his superb live band who are so tight they could have been working together for decades.

Sporting a Richard Hawley-meets-Top Gun look with his khaki jacket and slicked-back hair, Abel belts out the tracks from his upcoming album (the dubiously-titled Only When We're Naked) with ease.

His nods to genres that add layers to his already skillfully presented pop are subtle; from the funky vocal hook on “Running From Myself” to Stevie Wonder influences on the optimistic “Everybody Needs Love”.

Covering Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ he turns his back on his audience to face a camera capturing the moment ahead of "Deserve to be Loved".

Already a confident performer, Abel proves himself to his fans whilst simultaneously suggesting potential as an all-rounder - an artist who suits radio and the recording studio who can also put on a great live show.