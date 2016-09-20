The 80s’ biggest-selling singles artist discusses his new, much darker album, Echoes Of Our Times, encompassing global concerns and the social injustices suffered by his ancestors, and the career progression this represents.

Your new album Echoes of Our Times is a massive departure from earlier works. What sent you in this new direction?

Growing up as one of 13 children in the 50s and 60s, in those days you were seen and not heard so nothing about the family was ever discussed while I and my siblings were around, so I had no prior knowledge of many of my relatives, all because of a family feud. However, you come to a stage in life when you want to know more about them, where they came from, what they did for a living. So it just happened that while recording a new album we were also researching the family as I’d realised I knew so little about my background. As each piece of information came to light, so characters came to life and dramatic stories unfolded.

Can you give me an example?

Opening track Down in the Hole is about a long line of ancestors who were copper and tin miners in Cornwall. My grandfather, born in 1865, was a copper miner from the age of 10. The air down the mines was poisoned with arsenic, and working conditions were horrific. They only had candles for light, so they worked in a pitch-black environment. It wasn't unusual to have to climb down ladders for two hours before starting work, and some would fall off through fatigue. And there were children down there, like my great-great-uncle, who was working by the age of eight, and dying there that same year.

Behind Those Secrets and Lies is about family feuds and hidden secrets. Title track Echoes Of Our Times was inspired by my Uncle Leonard who fought and died during WW1, and my father and his brothers who were fortunate to return from it. Leonard was injured by a shell and took eight days to die; sadly 11 days later his son was born. These stories taught me that freedom isn’t a God-given right - you have to earn it.

Many ex-soldiers like to talk about the war - why do you think your father was so reticent?

War affects people in different ways. He just didn’t want to discuss it. My brother Jackie, who passed away a couple of weeks ago, was torpedoed three times while in the Navy, but he was always prepared to talk about it. He was anxious for his younger siblings to see war as it is, rather than the glorified image sometimes portrayed on screen.

How did you go about turning these painful stories into songs?

You couldn't help but be inspired as they unfolded, and the music just flowed from that. For instance Down in the Hole intentionally sounds dark, the rhythm structure based on the sound of hammer-on-metal. Artistically the whole album has been my most satisfying. It’s a very personal album, and I'm very proud of it. It’s great to be in full control, with the right team behind it who understand what I’m trying to do.

Were you worried about how such an ambitious concept album might be received?

It’s certainly a lot different to what people would normally expect from me - many who’ve listened to it don’t recognise it’s me. I moved on years ago, using mandolin, banjo, dobro and harmonica when playing live, and veering into rootsy blues and Americana, but if you haven't seen me on tour you won’t know about that. With the songs on this album I've just taken it a step further. My musical style in the 80s was different from everyone else out at the time, which led to developing a strong image - one I've spent the last 20 years trying to change, to allow me to move on.

This has to be the first album you’ve released without you on the cover?

I purposely didn’t want to be on it. I’ve had enough of the “look into my eyes” images from early days of success, when I was quite naïve. I'm sure I'm not the only artist to flinch remembering some of the tacky merchandise sold at gigs – flags, pillowcases – which I’d only seen for the first time when they were already on sale in the foyer. That kind of marketing is all in the past now. So many acts don’t understand that side of the music business – they just turn up and sing, like I did. Now it's just about the music.

Did you ever consider reverting to your real name, to properly draw a line under that history?

No, never. That’d be a total cop-out. It’s Shakin’ Stevens or Shaky. Changing my professional name now would be like suddenly releasing a rap record.

Why do you never play nostalgia festivals like Rewind?

I know people enjoy them, and I totally understand why some artists like to do them. But I’d rather not be confined to only performing past hits. When I’m on tour, of course I include some of the hits, but I also do new songs, obscure songs, album tracks and a few surprises. I’ve been asked to do nostalgia festivals many times, and celebrity reality shows.

So, you’d never do I’m a Celebrity…?

It’s been offered three or four times, but I don’t care how much money they offer, I’m not sitting in a jungle eating kangaroo balls.

Do you tire of questions about Elvis and playing him in the West End show?

When first offered the role I was warned this may follow me for years. But I needed the work, and secondly it brought me to the attention of CBS, which is how I landed a worldwide contract. I enjoyed the musical, which won awards. Many big names came to see it, including David Bowie, Diana Dors and Carl Perkins. Carl said my performance was very different from that of Elvis. Indeed producer Jack Good said he wasn’t looking for another Elvis, but for performers who’d excite the audience in their own style.

You mentioned on TV recently how much you admire the Travelling Wilburys. When you heard that George Harrison was putting the supergroup together, were you hoping you’d get the call?

(Laughs) I love the Wilburys, but what made them special was the make-up of the band. It was a class idea, and all I thought when hearing the news was that I couldn’t wait to hear the music.

Do you feel you’ve come full-circle with this new album and would you be happy if it were your last?

I'm looking forward to touring next year and performing the new songs. I’ve more to give, so why stop? To me, this is just a new beginning.

Echoes Of Our Times is out now on HEC