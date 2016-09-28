Solange is dropping her new album A Seat at the Table on Friday

Solange Knowles announced her highly-anticipated third album titled A Seat at the Table via Saint Records/ Columbia and it’s due this Friday, September 30.

The star-studded album features Q-Tip, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, Dev Hynes, Sampha, The-Dream, BJ the Chicago Kid, Kelela, and many others. Solange described the new album as a project on “identity, empowerment, independence, grief, and healing.”

#ASeatAtTheTable Track Listing Out this Friday Sep• 30th Check out the digital book on www.solangemusic.com (link in bio) A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 27, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT



"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to share this body of work I have written, with you," Knowles wrote in an Instagram post.

Knowles also debuted a book of lyrics and artwork on her website. While celebrating her 30th birthday in June, she announced that she completed her latest album, and included the following heartfelt message.

“I say all of that to say… don’t ever let anyone write your story for you,” she continued. “They can talk, they can doubt, and they can say what they wanna, but only you have the words to narrate this ting we call life.”