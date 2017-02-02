Standon Calling Festival has announced electronic duo Orbital and Clean Bandit as headliners for its 2017 event.

Also confirmed are Slaves, Mercury-nominated artist Laura Mvula, Gary Numan, Nothing But Thieves, Nadia Rose, Cabbage, Fickle Friends and Dutch Unkles.

The Laundry Meadows stage (in association with The Independent) is set to play host to a diverse range of established and up and coming talent: already confirmed are Steve Mason, !!! (Chk Chk Chk) and British Sea Power.





British Sea Power return to Standon Calling with new album Let The Dancers Inherit The Party and their stellar reputation for live shows.

UK MC Nadia Rose, indie pop band Fickle Friends and the much talked-about Manchester anarchists Cabbage have also been confirmed for the festival, along with a brilliant range of DJ sets from Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, Faithless, Jax Jones, DJ Yoda and Maxxi Soundsystem.

Speaking about the first line-up announcement, Founder and Festival Director Alex Trenchard said: "Standon Calling has always been about jaw dropping performances, whether that be from crowd favourites or emerging talent.

"For me, the very first Orbital Glastonbury show is something I will never forget but Standon is also about the now and I'm very excited to be announcing Clean Bandit straight off the back of nine weeks at number 1. When it comes to breaking acts, something that has been such an important part of Standon’s gone-by, I'm really excited about Cabbage, Nadia Rose and Fickle Friends. We've got loads more to announce including a very special Sunday night headliner, and I can't quite believe this is only the first wave. But what I do know is Standon 2017 is going to be the best ever."

Headliners Clean Bandit said: “Having spent so long in the studio working on the new album, it’s incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to play our new music to fans this summer.

"It’s a really exciting opportunity to be headlining a festival in the UK and we hope to bring the party to Standon!"

Ticket Information

Standon Calling tickets are on sale now, and are available here. Super Early-Bird and Early-Bird tickets sold out in record time, with Tier 1 tickets now standing at:

Adult Weekend Tickets from £137

Teen Weekend Tickets from £97

Child Weekend Tickets from £35

Infant Weekend Tickets from £5

Standon Calling is situated in the Hertfordshire countryside - less than 45 minutes from Central London.