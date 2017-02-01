Stormzy has revealed details of his anticipated debut album GSAP, including the full tracklisting.

Returning to social media for the first time since September, he confirmed what looks like a release date of at least some new material (24 February 2017), if not the entire album.

Check out the tracklist below:

The album looks set to feature a strong range of guest artists, including Kehlani, who just released her own debut album SweetSexySavage, Ghetts, MNEK, and Raleigh Ritchie.

Stormzy shared a 45-second clip of 'Cold' in September, one of the singles off the album, which he performed live for the first time in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The grime star left clues around London last week in the form of billboards which featured lyrics taken from GSAP, along with his signature hashtag #Merky.

Stormzy is currently nominated for Best Male at the Brit Awards, which take place on 22 February.