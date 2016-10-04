Tee Mango unveils new track 'Be My Woman' - premiere

UK artist Tee Mango [Tom Mangan] has been working on some new material, creating more textured, sample-filled electronica in between work on his streewear brand Millionhands.

We're premiering his track 'Be My Woman' which samples the work song 'Rosie', check out the track below:

Q&A with Tee Mango

What are you listening to at the moment?

I always check beats in space, to get a fresh fix of the more leftfield end of the electronic spectrum. Some classic Paul Simon and Bright Eyes while i was making dinner last night.

As much weirdness as pops into my feed on the ever excellent bandcamp. I'm also still vibing on the Nx Worries stuff from last year, ooh and that new Romare single on Ninja Tune is awesome!

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

I'm just finishing off my studio at home, which is super exciting! I'll be continuing to work on the follow up to this album (imperfections Vol 2).

I should be in the studio with the guys from The Invisible in November to work on something for my next record. Which is beyond cool. I'm also working on a podcast for Ninja's long running Solid Steel Radio. Alongside continuing my duties as a dad to my two small boys and husband to my lovely wife.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

My first gig was at a club called The Satellite Club in Vauxhall, when i was about 19.

My best gig si probably a tie between a party we were booked to play underneath a Mexican restaurant in Middlesboro with my good friend Cass, and the first time i played solo at Panorama Bar in Berlin, they were both equally special.

Tee Mango's debut album Imperfections Vol. 1 is out now via Millionhands BLK