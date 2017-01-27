What with everything going on the world right now, how does retreating to a remote and rugged Scottish island to distill whisky - golden eagles soaring overhead - sound?

R&B Distillers have just got underway building a distillery on the island of Raasay off the east coast of Skye and need someone to man the stills.

A formal qualification in distilling is a requirement, but so is an “enthusiasm for the multifariousness of island life”, as Raasay only has 120 inhabitants (not including bats, otters and voles).

The 14-mile long island only has one café and bar (open during summer months), a community shop and a bat hotel (that’s pretty much what it sounds). Travel to mainland Scotland is via infrequent ferry.

“The distillery will be Raasay’s first ever legal distillery on an island where illicit production would once have been rife,” R&B explain in the job description.

“The Scotch whisky distilled on Raasay will be influenced by the unique and diverse geology of the landscape, including an emphasis on volcanically filtered water in all stages of production.”

People from across the globe - Canada, Africa and more - have already applied.