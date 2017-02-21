SAG-AFTRA stands up to Trump, champions free press: 'Citizens in a democracy need the truth'

SAG-AFTRA, which represents thousands of broadcast journalists across the US, has responded to President Trump’s attack on the media with a defiant statement.

Though it doesn’t mention his name, the statement from the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is clearly a response to Trump recently accusing respected publications of being “fake news”, choosing questions from reporters based on his personal preferences and declaring the press the “enemy of the American people.”

Here’s the statement in full:

“As a union whose membership includes broadcast and online journalists, SAG-AFTRA champions the rights of a free press, whose primary role is to provide citizens with the information they need to effectively govern a democracy.

“These rights are guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which establishes that the press shall be free from government interference in the dissemination of information, ideas and opinions.

“SAG-AFTRA, journalists and non-journalists alike, supports a free and unencumbered press and stands with any journalist who might find his or her ability to report on our government challenged or compromised.

“SAG-AFTRA believes first and foremost that citizens in a democracy need the truth. Furthermore, SAG-AFTRA believes that journalists have an obligation to monitor and question those in power, pointing out wrongdoing when they find it, noting when facts asserted are not supported by evidence, and reporting inconsistencies in the positions of public figures.

“As working professionals, members of the news media have an obligation to verify the accuracy of what they report, with loyalty only to their readers, listeners and viewers and not to any political party, affiliation, or ideology.

“As a proud labor union representing more than 160,000 broadcasters, actors and entertainers, SAG-AFTRA stands with all of its members in ensuring that the basic rights of a free and independent press continue to be upheld.”