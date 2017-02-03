A new British stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling novel 1984 is heading to an America where issues of “newspeak” and surveillance are increasingly relevant.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin said that the play will open in June at the Hudson Theatre.

It was created by Robert Icke and Duncan MacMillan and nominated by an Olivier Award. No Broadway casting was revealed.

First published in 1949, Orwell's classic tale of a society run by Big Brother in which facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of “newspeak” has topped the Amazon.com best-seller lists.

Kellyanne Conway argues with Chuck Todd over 'alternative facts'

The renewed interest comes on the heels of the Trump administration's unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him last autumn and key adviser Kellyanne Conway coining the phrase “alternative facts”.

AP