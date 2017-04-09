With the Harry Potter series having dominated both the book charts and the box office, J K Rowling's creation has now extended that superiority into the theatre world, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child winning a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards.

The West End show picked up prizes including best actor for Jamie Parker, who plays the boy wizard, best supporting actress for Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, and best new play at the biggest event in the UK theatrical calendar.

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series, the play follows Rowling's young boy wizard and friends Ron and Hermione into adulthood.

“The power of imagination is infinite,” director John Tiffany said in his acceptance speech. “We need it now more than ever.”

Parker, who portrays the older Harry, saw off competition from the likes of Ian McKellen and Ed Harris for his prize. Anthony Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, took best actor in a supporting role.

After taking her prize, Dumezweni said: “Thank you J K Rowling for creating Hermione ... The privilege of being able to play Hermione is overwhelming and humbling,” .

First look at Harry Potter and The Cursed Child







11 show all First look at Harry Potter and The Cursed Child



















1/11 Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy

2/11 Alex Price as Draco Malfoy

3/11 Anthony Boyle and Alex Price as Draco and Scorpius Malfoy

4/11 Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger

5/11 Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley

6/11 Cherrelle Skeete as Rose Granger-Weasley

7/11 Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni and Cherrelle Skeete in ‘The Cursed Child’ Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni and Cherrelle Skeete in The Cursed Child Pottermore

8/11 James Parker as Harry Potter

9/11 Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter

10/11 Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter

11/11 The Potter family in ‘The Cursed Child’

The play also won best lighting design, best sound design, best costume design and best set design.

Other winners at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony included children playing instruments in School of Rock, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of the 2003 comedy film, who won in the outstanding achievement in music category.

Groundhog Day, an adaptation of the famed 1993 film starring Bill Murray, won best new musical as well as best actor in a musical for Andy Karl.

Glee actress Amber Riley scooped the best actress in a musical award for Dreamgirls while fellow cast member Adam J Bernard won best actor in a supporting role in a musical.

Billie Piper won best actress for Yerma, an adaptation of the play by Federico Garcia Lorca, which won best revival.

Jesus Christ Superstar won best musical revival. Our ladies of Perpetual Succour won best new comedy while Akhnaten took the prize for best new opera production.

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh was honoured with the Special Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution to British theatre”.

Reuters