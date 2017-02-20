Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has proved a hit amongst fans and critics alike, so it's little surprise to see the production sweep up at awards shows.
The two-part play scooped up eight gongs at the WhatsOnStage awards, the only UK theatre awards voted on by the public; winning Best New Play, Best Actor in a Play, Best Supporting Actor in a Play, Best Supporting Actress in a Play, Best Direction, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Video Design.
Staged at London's Palace Theatre, The Cursed Child has seen resell tickets reach up to £4,999 due to touts buying an estimated 20% of available tickets, even in light of severe warnings that tickets purchased from touts would be automatically void.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Best Actor in a Play
Ian Hallard for The Boys in the Band
Ian McKellen for No Man's Land
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Kenneth Branagh for The Entertainer
Ralph Fiennes for Richard III
Best Actress in a Play
Billie Piper for Yerma WINNER
Helen McCrory for The Deep Blue Sea
Lily James for Romeo and Juliet
Michelle Terry for Henry V
Pixie Lott for Breakfast at Tiffany's
Best Actor in a Musical
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day
Charlie Stemp for Half a Sixpence WINNER
Michael C Hall for Lazarus
Michael Xavier for Sunset Boulevard
Ramin Karimloo for Murder Ballad
Best Actress in a Musical
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls WINNER
Carrie Hope Fletcher for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Devon-Elise Johnson for Half a Sixpence
Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard
Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Derek Jacobi for Romeo and Juliet
Freddie Fox for Travesties
Jonjo O'Neill for Unreachable
Paul Thornley for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Jenna Russell for Doctor Faustus
Meera Syal for Romeo and Juliet
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Poppy Miller for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Vanessa Redgrave for Richard III
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls
Ian Bartholomew for Half a Sixpence
Joel Montague for Funny Girl
Trevor Dion Nicholas for Disney's Aladdin WINNER
Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar
First look at Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
First look at Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
-
1/11 Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy
-
2/11 Alex Price as Draco Malfoy
-
3/11 Anthony Boyle and Alex Price as Draco and Scorpius Malfoy
-
4/11 Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger
-
5/11 Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley
-
6/11 Cherrelle Skeete as Rose Granger-Weasley
-
7/11 Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni and Cherrelle Skeete in ‘The Cursed Child’
Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni and Cherrelle Skeete in The Cursed Child
Pottermore
-
8/11 James Parker as Harry Potter
-
9/11 Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter
-
10/11 Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter
-
11/11 The Potter family in ‘The Cursed Child’
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Amy Lennox for Lazarus
Emma Williams for Half a Sixpence WINNER
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat
Sophia Anne Caruso for Lazarus
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad
Best New Play
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
The Flick
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures or iHo
The Mother
Best New Musical
Disney's Aladdin
Dreamgirls
Groundhog Day
Half a Sixpence
School of Rock WINNER
Best Play Revival
The Boys in the Band
The Deep Blue Sea
The Dresser
No Man's Land WINNER
Travesties
Best Musical Revival
Funny Girl WINNER
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ragtime
Show Boat
Sunset Boulevard
Best Direction
Casey Nicholaw for Disney's Aladdin
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day
Michael Mayer for Funny Girl
Rachel Kavanaugh for Half a Sixpence
Best Choreography
Andrew Wright for Half a Sixpence WINNER
Casey Nicholaw for Disney's Aladdin
Casey Nicholaw for Dreamgirls
Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day
Best Costume Design
Gregg Barnes for Disney's Aladdin WINNER
Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Matthew Wright for Funny Girl
Paul Brown for Half a Sixpence
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley for Disney's Aladdin
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Lez Brotherston for Show Boat
Miriam Buether for Wild
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day
Best Lighting Design
Charlie Morgan Jones for Little Shop of Horrors
Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day
Jack Weir for The Boys in the Band
Natasha Katz for Disney's Aladdin
Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Best Video Design
Andrzej Goulding for Groundhog Day
Finn Ross and Ash Woodward for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER
Finn Ross for The Tempest, RSC
Laura Perrett for Murder Ballad
Tal Yarden for Lazarus
Best Off-West End Production
The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre)
Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse)
The Last Five Years (St James Theatre) WINNER
Side Show (Southwark Playhouse)
Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre)
Best Regional Production
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (National Tour)
Flowers for Mrs Harris (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield)
The Girls (National Tour) WINNER
The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)
Rent (National Tour/St James Theatre)
Best West End Show
Kinky Boots
Les Misérables WINNER
Matilda the Musical
The Phantom of the Opera
Wicked WINNER
Equity Award for Lifetime Achievement (So Far)
Cameron Mackintosh
- More about:
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child