Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has proved a hit amongst fans and critics alike, so it's little surprise to see the production sweep up at awards shows.

The two-part play scooped up eight gongs at the WhatsOnStage awards, the only UK theatre awards voted on by the public; winning Best New Play, Best Actor in a Play, Best Supporting Actor in a Play, Best Supporting Actress in a Play, Best Direction, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Video Design.

Staged at London's Palace Theatre, The Cursed Child has seen resell tickets reach up to £4,999 due to touts buying an estimated 20% of available tickets, even in light of severe warnings that tickets purchased from touts would be automatically void.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Best Actor in a Play

Ian Hallard for The Boys in the Band

Ian McKellen for No Man's Land

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Kenneth Branagh for The Entertainer

Ralph Fiennes for Richard III

Best Actress in a Play

Billie Piper for Yerma WINNER

Helen McCrory for The Deep Blue Sea

Lily James for Romeo and Juliet

Michelle Terry for Henry V

Pixie Lott for Breakfast at Tiffany's

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day

Charlie Stemp for Half a Sixpence WINNER

Michael C Hall for Lazarus

Michael Xavier for Sunset Boulevard

Ramin Karimloo for Murder Ballad

Best Actress in a Musical

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls WINNER

Carrie Hope Fletcher for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

​Devon-Elise Johnson for Half a Sixpence

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Derek Jacobi for Romeo and Juliet

Freddie Fox for Travesties

Jonjo O'Neill for Unreachable

Paul Thornley for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Jenna Russell for Doctor Faustus

Meera Syal for Romeo and Juliet

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Poppy Miller for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Vanessa Redgrave for Richard III

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls

Ian Bartholomew for Half a Sixpence

Joel Montague for Funny Girl

Trevor Dion Nicholas for Disney's Aladdin WINNER

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Amy Lennox for Lazarus

Emma Williams for Half a Sixpence WINNER

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat

Sophia Anne Caruso for Lazarus

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad

Best New Play

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

The Flick

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures or iHo

The Mother

Best New Musical

Disney's Aladdin

Dreamgirls

Groundhog Day

Half a Sixpence

School of Rock WINNER

Best Play Revival

The Boys in the Band

The Deep Blue Sea

The Dresser

No Man's Land WINNER

Travesties

Best Musical Revival

Funny Girl WINNER

Jesus Christ Superstar

Ragtime

Show Boat

Sunset Boulevard

Best Direction

Casey Nicholaw for Disney's Aladdin

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day

Michael Mayer for Funny Girl

Rachel Kavanaugh for Half a Sixpence

Best Choreography

Andrew Wright for Half a Sixpence WINNER

Casey Nicholaw for Disney's Aladdin

Casey Nicholaw for Dreamgirls

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day

Best Costume Design

Gregg Barnes for Disney's Aladdin WINNER

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Matthew Wright for Funny Girl

Paul Brown for Half a Sixpence

Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for Disney's Aladdin

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Lez Brotherston for Show Boat

Miriam Buether for Wild

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day

Best Lighting Design

Charlie Morgan Jones for Little Shop of Horrors

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day

Jack Weir for The Boys in the Band

Natasha Katz for Disney's Aladdin

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Best Video Design

Andrzej Goulding for Groundhog Day

Finn Ross and Ash Woodward for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child WINNER

Finn Ross for The Tempest, RSC

Laura Perrett for Murder Ballad

Tal Yarden for Lazarus

Best Off-West End Production

The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre)

Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse)

The Last Five Years (St James Theatre) WINNER

Side Show (Southwark Playhouse)

Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre)

Best Regional Production

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (National Tour)

Flowers for Mrs Harris (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield)

The Girls (National Tour) WINNER

The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)

Rent (National Tour/St James Theatre)

Best West End Show

Kinky Boots

Les Misérables WINNER

Matilda the Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked WINNER

Equity Award for Lifetime Achievement (So Far)

Cameron Mackintosh