Flushed with their critical success among the theatrical community, the National Theatre have now invited the music critics to give Michael Longhurst’s new production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus the once-over. And since the press is currently in a lather over the latest ‘young Mozart’ sensation – a precocious eleven-year-old who simply can’t stop writing operas – it seemed a good moment to check out this classic treatment of the real one. Shaffer’s play may be essentially a fiction, but it’s an intriguing essay on jealousy and genius, and it’s worn surprisingly well over the years.

Longhurst’s remarkable achievement is to have turned a straight stage-play into an epic piece of music-theatre. It obviously helps that his designer Chloe Lamford has a background in opera, but I have seldom seen as confident a meld of speech and song, music and image. Equal partners with the NT actors are the Southbank Sinfonia, a hugely talented young ensemble whose performances are always theatrical, but with Lucian Msamati heroically commanding as Salieri, and with excerpts from Mozart’s oeuvre interlarded with unobtrusive stretches of contemporary mood-music, the whole thing coheres astonishingly well.

Shaffer’s conception of Mozart is exceptionally tricky to bring off, but Adam Gillen does this with haunting conviction, while Karla Crome (Constanze), Tom Edden(the Emperor), Hugh Sacks (Rosenberg), and Geoffrey Beevers (Van Swieten) lead a superb cast through this kaleidoscopically-changing landscape of sunlight, shadows, and magnificent sound. I and my companion left with the Requiem ringing in our ears and, accompanied by visions of its newly-reincarnated creator, it rang for much of the night.