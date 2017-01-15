Rarely has a new opera been so universally welcomed as George Benjamin’s Written on Skin. Acclaimed as a masterpiece both here and in Europe, its being revived at the Royal Opera House only three years after its premiere.

Conducted again by composer himself, this production features many of the original cast.



The plot is inspired by a 12th-century Catalan troubadour story. The powerhouse of a performer that is baritone Christopher Purves plays a wealthy landowner known as the Protector. He takes in a boy, played by an eerily otherwordly Iestyn Davis, to immortalise his worldly success in a book.

The Protector’s wife, Agnès, played by virtuoso soprano Barbara Hannigan, lures the boy into an illicit love affair. Horribly violent complications ensue.

Designer Vicki Mortimer and director Katie Mitchell cleverly evoke the atmosphere of medieval France and the heavens (the boy is really an angel) with a modern flourish. A fluorescent-lit world of archaeologists documenting the past segues seamlessly into the eternal abode of three angels who both embody and dispassionately assist the action. The world is shown as a palimpsest where forests will become shopping malls.



Musically, the opera sits somewhere between Pelléas and Wozzeck, but that fails to convey either how extraordinarily accomplished the instrumentation is, or how pleasing on the ear. Librettist Martin Crimp’s seeming artifice in having the protagonists narrate themselves ends by achieving more resonance and intensity than any mere appeal to emotions could manage.



Performances on 18, 23, 27 and 30 January at 8pm. roh.org.uk