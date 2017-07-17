Former Time Lord Colin Baker has hit out at the “sad” reaction from some fans to the casting of Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.

The actress, 35, has been unveiled as the first female Doctor in the long-running sci-fi show.

Baker, 74, who starred as the Doctor from 1984 to 1986, tweeted: “Cannot deny that I am amazed by the 'never watch it again' reaction by some viewers (I hesitate to call them 'fans'). Very sad.”

And he wrote: “To those making 'parking the Tardis' jokes - name me one male Doctor that was unfailingly good at that!”

Whittaker will take over from Peter Capaldi as the 13th reincarnation of the Time Lord.

Presenter and former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins hailed her appointing, writing: “Jodie Whittaker is a class act. End of.”

Former Doctor Sylvester McCoy wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Jodie Whittaker!!!! One small step for women, one giant leap for womenkind!”

And former Assistant Billie Piper declared “YES”.

Alex Kingston, who has played River Song, the Doctor's wife, in the sci-fi drama, heard the news while appearing on stage at a convention.

She made joke kissing sounds and joked: “Oh my goodness! I'm always the damn cradle-snatcher!

“Oh my goodness. That's lovely, she's a really great actress, she's fantastic. That's so exciting,” she said.

Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones







10 show all Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones

















1/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Maisie Williams – (left: She'll make a special appearance in Doctor Who, right: Game of Thrones – Arya) BBC/HBO

2/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Tobias Menzies (left: Doctor Who – Lieutenant Stepashin, Cold War, right: Game of Thrones – Edmure Tully) BBC/HBO

3/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones David Bradley: (left: Doctor Who – William Hartnell, An Adventure through Space and Time; GoT – Walder Frey) BBC/HBO

4/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Liam Cunningham (left: Doctor Who – Captain Zhukov, right: Cold War & Got – Davos Seaworth) BBC/HBO

5/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Joe Dempsie – (left: Doctor Who - Cline, The Doctor’s Daughter; right: Game of Thrones – Gendry) BBC/HBO

6/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Thomas Brodie-Sangster (left: Doctor Who - Tim Latimer, Human Nature/The Family of Blood; right: Ggame of Thrones - Jojen Reed) BBC/HBO

7/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Iain Glen (left: Doctor Who – Octavian, Flesh and Stone/The Time of Angels; right: Game of Thrones - Ser Jorah Mormont) BBC/HBO

8/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Julian Glover (Doctor Who - Count Scarlioni/Scaroth, City of Death; Game of Thrones - Grand Maester Pycelle BBC/HBO

9/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Dame Diana Rigg (Doctor Who - Mrs. Gillyflower, The Crimson Horror; Game of Thrones - Olenna Tyrell/Queen of Thorns) BBC/HBO

10/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Harry Lloyd (Doctor Who – Baines, Human Nature/The Family of Blood; Game of Thrones Viserys Targareyenn) BBC/HBO

Gillian Anderson, John Boyega, Riz Ahmed and David Harewood also approved of the casting, with Boyega, who starred in Attack The Block with Whittaker, writing: “So proud of Jodie Whittaker, she's going to be awesome.”

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh joked: “Anyone publicly objecting to a female Doctor Who should just buy a t-shirt emblazoned with 'I'm a virgin who expects never to get laid.”'

Press Association