Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith to guest host The Jeremy Vine Show

The former leader of the Labour Party, Ed Miliband, and former leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith, are to stand in for Jeremy Vine on his Radio 2 show, the BBC has confirmed.

For five days each in the weeks beginning 19 and 26 June from midday to 2pm, Ed and Iain will front the programme, with Miliband going first on the 19th.

"In response to recent rumours, I can confirm I have been appointed to a new role...," the Doncaster North MP tweeted.

Head of Radio Two Lewis Carnie said: “I am delighted that Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith will be presenting the Jeremy Vine Show. Both have held crucial roles in political life and will bring unique perspectives and insight to the programme, in the heart of the daytime schedule.”

Editor of the Jeremy Vine Show Phil Jones added: “This follows a tradition of Radio 2’s popular current affairs show, being occasionally guest-presented by prominent politicians which began with figures such as Neil Kinnock and the late Charles Kennedy in the early 1990s.

"Political coverage is the bedrock of the programme and this is a sign of how important politics is to Radio 2, especially at such a key time in the nation’s history. Each day we will cover the big stories that affect our listeners and continue to inform, educate and entertain the Radio 2 audience.”