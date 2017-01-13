If you're interested in television series with happy endings, you would be better off watching some other Netflix show.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events adapts the internationally best-selling children's novels by Daniel Handler for the small screen; following the dire misadventures of the trio of Baudelaire orphans - inventor Violet, bookish Klaus, and bitey Sunny; as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.

The Baudelaires must use their wits to outsmart Olaf's schemes and duplicitous disguises, as they journey from caretaker to caretaker in an effort to evade an unfortunate end and uncover the mystery of their parents' death.

The Emmy and Tony award-winning Neil Patrick Harris brings Olaf to life here, looking near unrecognisable underneath a sinister nose and monobrow. We had a chance to speak to the actor about bringing Olaf to life, finding his own differentiation from Jim Carrey's performance in the 2004 film version of the books by taking inspiration from Brett Helquist's inspired illusrations.

He also spoke about what made A Series of Unfortunate Events such a unique series in children's literature in the first place: "I'm a big fan, especially as a parent now, of talking to kids as if they're regular people and that they're smart, and I think that encourages kids to want to be smarter."



Neil Patrick Harris stars alongside the likes of Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire) and Louis Hynes (Klaus Baudelaire); in an eight-episode series coming straight from executive producers Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black, The Addams Family) and Handler himself, with Sonnenfeld directing four of the episodes.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events is available on Netflix now.