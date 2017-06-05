Kernels podcast episode 9: Marc Maron on GLOW, Easy season 2, happiness and hand soap

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode nine, Chris meets podcast godfather and Kernels influencer Marc Maron. They discuss everything from happiness to hand soap, Marc playing a real piece of shit in new Netflix series GLOW, acting as an innate thing in creative people, semi-fame, Easy season 2 and dad shirts.

