What can fans expect from season two?

What can I say without spoiling it? More more more - more of everything. More sex. More violence. But also, eventually, maybe some new characters. Yeah, it's getting even more complex.

Are the Wachowskis as much a force on this season as they were last time around?

This time it was only Lana and, what can I say? She is demanding but in a positive way. It's like a whole big experiment because she's constantly adding stuff and coming up with new ideas, maybe even on the day. It was a guerrilla kind of shoot all over the world where you'd just try to stay as open and flexible as possible as you can when you come to set. Sometimes you have characters that aren't even there - you just have to imagine them. You’re in different environments and you have to act like it's really cold - it's that kind of stuff.

The Wachowskis - they're always ahead of what's going on with the story and you can never understand what's going on in their brains. They have a very complex way of thinking and of creating. No matter what, you really can never imagine what it’ll look like.

With Sense8 being such an ensemble, do you have to put even more trust that service will be provided for your character?

It's a trust game, definitely, no matter what it’s about. It's also about being naked in front of the camera and just being committed as a person - afterwards - you just try to understand each other because it’s also a part of your lifetime that you're spending together. You don’t want to waste that. Therefore you need to trust a lot - that means everything to Lana, but also to me. I'm happy and proud to say that we are now friends.

Sense8 really pushes multi-cultural and LGBTQ themes and is truly unafraid to embrace liberalism. How proud are you to be a part of a series that exists in a time when the world may not seem like too positive a place?

Yeah, I'm really proud to be a part of that movement, to be on that side - to be a Jedi and not on the dark side. To try and give people hope and an optimistic kind of perspective that the show represents. I'm happy that people can identify with these characters [regardless of whether] they're living in strange worlds or worlds that people don’t see themselves in. They accept it as something that comes across as very honest. It's innovative in the way that we don’t have a moral code or an idea of how people should be together. It's more like a big menu where you can just pick whatever you like. It's easy for me in Berlin where everything's so open and liberal but I think that’s an important message - that we are individuals but we can be more open and honest with each other. I think everyone can identify with something in this show.

Did Lana Wachowski have the current political landscape in mind when writing this season?

I think it’s always something there. It represents a zeitgeist, aesthetically but also politically. But I think the writers are also aware that all these things that are going on in the world are repetitions. So many people before would also be stupid. I would say it's human nature to be ignorant and go straight to war but Sense8 tries to enlighten or illuminate the positive side of humanity. The sex scenes are very positive - they're symbolic and full of feeling which is so important. We don’t show it a something pornographic - it looks like an oil painting and gives you a nice feeling when you look at it. There's a lot about identity and family and immortality or cultural backgrounds - so many things that people are struggling with when they can't see themselves in the bigger picture.

Your former cast member Aml Ameen, who played Capheus, dropped out ahead of this season. Was that a shock?

That was sad but we got over it really quick - we had to. We were in the middle of shooting. We were looking for someone like Toby [Onwunmere]. He's a great actor and was able to adapt so quick - he's one of my friends now. I don’t want to compare these guys with each other, you know? He's not a substitute - he created another character. I haven't seen it yet but I have a feeling that he is perfect for this part and that he did a really great job.

Did you have moments where you yearned to share screen-time with another of Sense8's main characters?

Actually, I did that more [this time around] - every character got everywhere but... I can’t go into detail, but yeah I had that experience. I couldn’t say which one’s the best, or which world I like the most. I do like Iceland a lot though - the rough nature of it.

Do you have a standout moment from filming the first season?

One of the great moments was the [nude] wedding in India where everybody told us that we would go to jail for doing that. They told us it wasn't possible. That moment was kind of thrilling when we did it. But I also like action sequences a lot. I've only watched [the first season] once or twice but I’m over it because I don’t like to think about it too much.

Why's that?

Why? I can’t tell. I'm struggling too much with dealing with my own life and trying to be in the moment, to be present with the people I'm dealing with. I have to find balance. I don't want to be taken away by this whole industry when I think about it and all the problems that come with it. When I've finished it, I'll watch it and see if it works. If I like it, I'll watch it one more time. Then that's it.

A third season is looking extremely likely. Do you think this series could last for a while? The perfect number would be eight, right?

[Laughs] could be, could be. I don't know if that would be necessary. I don’t know what the storylines will be like. Maybe my character dies? Who knows? It looks really good. Lana is telling me there's a lot more potential.

Sense 8 season two will be available on Netflix this Friday (5 May)