Twin Peaks: The Return is a reminder that TV needs its iconoclasts

I’ll be honest, I was worried when Twin Peaks: The Return was first announced. Not because I’d lost trust in David Lynch as a filmmaker or doubted the show’s eventual quality. The concern was more about what Twin Peaks had become to the world: a show now intimately steeped in a kind of ‘90s nostalgic kitsch. Of donuts and cherry pies, red curtains, and saddle shoes.

This is what Twin Peaks is, but also what it isn’t. That quaint Washington state town, as populated by loveable kooks and charming teenagers, always had the power to draw us into a state of comfort, but it was only so that, when the curtain is finally ripped back and the horrors beneath are revealed, the effect would be earth-shattering.

In the 90s, it was entirely the opposite of what TV was meant to be. Lynch toyed with the established world of soap operas and small-town dramas, all so he could crush their core ideals to dust.

David Lynch, at the end of the day, is an iconoclast. A breeder of nightmares. An unrestrained experimentalist. He may be partially credited with having invented the idea of prestige TV, but Twin Peaks was birthed only out a sense of anarchy towards its own format. Even in mainstream cinephilia, Lynch is somewhat of an outlier; in TV, where the avant garde is even harder to find, he's a wonder child.

Twin Peaks may have shaped prestige TV, but prestige TV forgot what made Twin Peaks such a pioneer. Whatever glory days are to be found now, it's still hard to get around the fact there's a kind of uniformity to it all. TV still isn't the place for true narrative, stylistic, or structural experimentation. Hannibal had its wild visuals, but ones which worked within a fairly traditional detective-style narrative.

So, to see Lynch return to this field? As much as he seems the humble sort, Twin Peaks: The Return acts like a long-lost prince returning to his homeland to reclaim the throne, with Lynch remaining just as much of an iconoclast in 2017 as he was in 1990; part-by-part, he’s deconstructed the tropes we’ve come to absently accept about what great television should be, and reminded us once more that the rules were born to die.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.



A major influence the original series left behind was the innate appeal of grand, complex arc narratives, a major crux now in TV fandom; the creation of obsession, specifically, as we cling to every clue like amateur detectives, seeking out the answers as if they'll offer ultimate enlightenment.

Certainly, 2017’s Twin Peaks once more plays up to that at some level but, then again, the depth of its surrealism also means much will inevitably end up as false leads – something that simply can’t be abided by in the modern TV landscape. Is the hum we hear in episode 7 in the Great Northern Hotel the spirit of Josie Packard, trapped in the wood? Will we ever know?

Indeed, what feels so subversive now about Twin Peaks is that, for all its intricacies and puzzles, their solutions matter so much less than what television has led us to believe. The true power of the Lynchian puzzle is the emotion behind it. Episode 8 will stand as one of the finest ever created, but due to its intensity of feeling, not its logic.

In one sequence of pure, nightmarish terror, Lynch brought us inside a detonated nuclear bomb full of frenzy, and noise. He delivered us a vision of the birth of evil entirely through complete abstraction. Does this offer us an explanation as to the origin of BOB? Certainly, but surely that’s not what’s important here.

That sense of interconnectedness so rife within prestige TV feels destroyed also by the irreverence with which Lynch approaches mood. All while consistency in tone has become a major building block in how shows make their mark on the scene, to offer something entirely unique to audiences.

'Gritty and dark' is certainly a popular label, and it’s funny to see Lynch almost tip his hat to what was left behind in Breaking Bad’s wake, in coldly-shot desert scenes of criminal interactions. They double-cross each other. There’s blood in the sand. Yet, Lynch is just as fond of his absurdist humour, too, with episode 3 and 4 almost entirely dedicated to Dougie stumbling around the world like a drunk toddler.

Addictiveness is now a point of great pride in the era of binge watch TV. Lynch, however, is happy to deliberately test his audience’s patience on multiple occasions in order to tease a sense of playfulness out of the drama; that seems a fair explanation for why we watched a 3-minute scene of someone sweeping in episode 7, or an entire Nine Inch Nails performance in episode 8, as if Twin Peaks had suddenly turned into an episode of Conan.

And what of the show's twists? Could they really even be called twists? Lynch, incredibly, is able to send an entire TV viewing audience into hysterics simply by revealing that a character named Diane is real and that, yes, she is Laura Dern.

There’s been a lot of talk, in fact, about Twin Peaks’ various A-list actors, with star factor having taken such a hold of prestige TV. Ewan McGregor and Kirsten Dunst in Fargo. Kevin Spacey in House of Cards. 2017’s Twin Peaks is filled to the brim with recognisable faces, but their presence is often masterfully undercut by how Lynch utilises them.

Naomi Watts, as Dougie’s wife, is a delightful mess of pantomime hysteria and watery-eyed earnestness. Much would usually be made out of the fact Amanda Seyfried is playing Shelly Johnson’s daughter, but here we’ve barely met her. Michael Cera turned up for a punchline dressed like Marlon Brando. This show couldn't care less how many awards you've won, or how much you've made at the box office.

Nothing here is markedly outside of Lynch’s repertoire, sure, but what’s so ingenious about Twin Peaks: The Return is how exactly he’s moulded his usual tools to claw away at the foundations of prestige TV. Knowing Lynch’s own dreamlike mind, he may not have been attempting to make any such statement at all, but it certainly feels like it. Like Dr. Frankenstein trying to kill the very creature he created.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.