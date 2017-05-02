Jimmy Kimmel reveals newborn son’s open-heart surgery in emotional opening monologue

Jimmy Kimmel turned his Live show's monologue into an emotional recounting of the crisis that he faced with his newborn baby this week, which fortunately ended with a “happy ending.”

"I have a story to tell," Kimmel told viewers, visibily choked up, "You know I try not to get emotional but it was a scary story."

William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child.

The host said a sonogram revealed his son had a hole in the wall separating the two sides of his heart and that the baby successfully underwent the first of two surgeries he'll need and is home and doing “great.”

He then offered an impassioned speech on how every American family should be able to receive life-saving healthcare, a reference to President Trump's recent attempts to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new plan that could impact lower income patients.