Nadiya Hussain will present the BBC’s Great British Bake Off replacement show.

The Bake Off winner, who became a household name after 13 million viewers tuned in to witness her win the 2015 series, will host The Big Family Cooking Showdown alongside radio personality Zoe Ball.

The rival show is thought to have been created by the BBC as a replacement for Bake Off after it was sold off to channel four last year. The controversial move prompted hosts Mel, Sue, and Mary Berry to step down from the show “out of loyalty” to the BBC, with Paul Hollywood being the only one from the original gang to stick with the programme.

The rebooted BBC show, which will launch in the autumn on BBC 2, will tour the country in search of tracking down the UK’s best family of cooks. Chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager will be taking on the judging duties for cooking contests which will take place in both the studio and contestants' homes.

A TV insider said the “gloves were off” in the fight between the two rival cooking shows.

Hussain, who was asked to bake the Queen’s 90th birthday cake, celebrated the news she would be presenting the show.

“Family and food have always gone hand in hand and I'm looking forward to getting to know the recipes and traditions of the different families taking part,” she said in a statement.

“Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and so I’ll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!”

Zoe Ball, Strictly Come Dancing presenter, also expressed her excitement, saying: "It’s time to celebrate passionate foodie families all over the country and this series will show us home cooking at its best, even if it’s using old pans and mismatched crockery!”

“We’re meeting 16 very different families over the course of the show and witnessing their team dynamics. I'm not the world’s best cook as my kids will vouch but I'm learning so much from these families and from Nadiya! New recipes, top tips & some definite do's and don'ts, I can't wait to share this joyous celebration of family and cooking with everybody."