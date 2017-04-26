The debate surrounding 13 Reasons Why and whether it deals with the subject of teen suicide tactfully is continuing as it's reported that schools are now issuing letters to parents warning them about the Netflix drama.

Produced by actor-singer Selena Gomez, the series centres on a 17-year-old high school student Hannah Baker who dies by suicide, leaving behind 13 cassette tapes for 13 different people she felt was instrumental in her decision to take her own life.

Following criticism from mental health organisations, officials in four US schools have raised the alarm believing parents should be made aware of the series.

One of the letters sent to parents of public school students based in Montclair, New Jersey read: “While the show is fictional, the series is extremely graphic, including several rape scenes, and raises significant concerns about the emotional safety of those watching it.“

Montclair's Public Schools District's mental health and harassment, intimidation abd bullying (HIB) Coordinator, Andrew Evangelista, felt the need to raise awareness after watching the series himself stating “it just didn't seem right.”

“There were a lot of questions I had, about how the girl was portrayed and the lack of mental health resources that were available to her.”

ABC News reports that another letter sent out - this one by officials at New York's private Ethical Culture Fieldston School - read: “We have heard from students, particularly in the middle school, who have viewed the series and/or have been discussing it with peers, but we know upper school students have also watched the series, and we are concerned about whether students in our lower schools are aware of it too, especially those students with older siblings.



“While the show's producers claim their intent is to start an important dialogue about bullying and suicide, mental health experts have expressed deep concerns about how the show may be perceived as glorifying and romanticising suicide, and they worry about how it may trigger children who are vulnerable.“

According to psychiatrist Dr. Christine Moutier, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) has noticed an increase in parents and school administrators seeking information on how to help children process the topic of suicide following 13 Reasons Why's debut last month.

Moutier believed the education sector's willingness to reach out to parents to be a “commendable” move.

Following criticism from some mental health groups, Netflix defended the series telling ABC News in a statement: “From the onset of work on 13 Reasons Why, we have been mindful both of the show's intense themes and the intended audience.”

The show's writer, Nic Sheff, penned an open letter in response to the criticism explaining the decision to show Baker's suicide in graphic detail.

You can find psychiatrist Moutier's tips on what parents should do to make 13 Reasons Why a successful experience, should they decide to let their children watch the show, here.