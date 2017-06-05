When the second season of Netflix’s controversial series 13 Reasons Why was announced, many questioned ‘How can there be a season two when the story's over?'

"My response is, 'What story is over?'" showrunner Brian Yorkey told an audience in Los Angeles, according to Mashable.

"Well, Hannah [Baker] told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven't really heard from yet. So I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell.”

Yorkey clarified how Hannah didn’t necessarily lie on her tape, but added: “there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or who are players in that story who might have a different perspective on some of those events.”

He continued: "I think season two will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down and maybe learn they're more complicated than first we thought, and that Hannah herself is even more complicated than we saw in season one.”

The second season will also look at those left behind following Hannah’s death, those who are recovering from their loss.

"Clay and Olivia Baker are two of the people who have the most healing to do and that process was just in its very, very first stages when season one ended.

“Season two is also about healing and about how we go on, because people always say that you have to go on, but how do we after something like that?”

13 Reasons Why has caused some upset among mental health organisations, some criticising the show for its inclusion of the graphic suicide at the centre of the series.

Netflix has defended the series, saying in a statement: “From the onset of work on 13 Reasons Why, we have been mindful both of the show's intense themes and the intended audience.”

Season two will consist of another 13 episodes which will debut on Netflix in 2018 under the guide of Yorkey. The series stars Katherine Langford as Baker, Dylan Minnette, Mark Pellegrino and Kate Walsh.