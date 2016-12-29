If 2016 was good for anything, it was television.

This year, amongst other things, saw Game of Thrones return to form, Netflix throw its name into the heavyweight ring with Stranger Things and HBO series Westworld managed the rarest of things: live up to the hype - and that's before we've even uttered the words 'Planet Earth II.'

Somehow, it seems as if 2017 may improve on this gauntlet; not only is there the return of beloved series Twin Peaks and Curb Your Enthusiasm but farewell seasons for Girls, The Leftovers and Broadchurch.

It's also a fervent year for Netflix who will be averaging almost one new original project a week - three of which will be new entries into its Marvel canon.

These are the 26 television shows to look out for in 2017.

Sherlock season four - 1 January, BBC One

Created by Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan

There are dark times ahead for Sherlock Holmes (Cumberbatch) and Dr John Watson (Freeman) who are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series. It seems Moriarty (Andrew Scott) is sitting this one out,with Toby Jones on villain duties instead.

Taboo - 7 January, BBC One

Created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy

Starring: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly

Hardy has reteamed with Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight for a drama based on a story he devised with his father; set in 1814, Taboo follows James Delaney (Hardy), an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death.



Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events - 13 January, Netflix

Created by Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis

Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman

This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows the Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by Count Olaf (Harris), a mysterious and sinister figure hell-bent on landing their inherited fortune.



Homeland season six - 23 January, Channel 4

Created by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa

Starring: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel

Homeland continues its standalone season format relocating Carrie (Danes), Saul (Patinkin) and maybe Quinn (Friend) to New York. In a rather timely fashion, the new batch of episodes will focus on president-elect Elizabeth Keane (Marvel) in the run-up to her inauguration.



Fortitude season two - 27 January, Sky Atlantic

﻿



Created by Simon Donald

Starring: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra

The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns, this time with Dennis Quaid, Parminder Nagra and former Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley in the mix.



X-Men: Legion -9 February, FOX



Created by Noah Hawley

Starring: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza

This X-Men spin-off from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley breathes life into Marvel comic book character David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age.



The Walking Dead season seven part b - 13 February, FOX

Created by Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman

Starring: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Josh McDermitt, Chandler Riggs, Christian Serratos, Alana Masterson

Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, it seems fans have the old Rick Grimes (Lincoln) back. The closing moments of episode eight saw the wheels of war finally in motion; expect to see communities collide as Rick builds an army against Negan (Morgan) and the Saviours.



24: Legacy - 15 February, FOX



Created by Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz

Starring: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears

This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with Eric Carter, a war hero who enlists the aid of CTU to prevent one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil (again).



Billions season 2 - February TBC, Sky Atlantic



Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

Starring: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman

The glossy drama returns as District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr (Giamatti) continues in his attempts to uncover the corruption of hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod (Lewis).

Girls season six - February TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Lena Dunham

Starring: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver

The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives.

Iron Fist - 17 March, Netflix

Created by Scott Buck

Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson



Marvel's latest Netflix show - the first of three in 2017 - follows character Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist.



Broadchurch season 3 - Spring TBC, ITV1

Created by Chris Chibnall

Starring: Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles, Jodie Whittaker, Sarah Parish, Lenny Henry, Julie Hesmondalgh

Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller (Colman) and Hardy (Tennant) will reunite to work on a sexual assault case. Cast additions include Sarah Parish, former Corrie star Julie Hesmondalgh, Sir Lenny Henry

The Leftovers season three - April TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Damon Lindelof

Starring: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll

The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey (Theroux) find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two?

Game of Thrones season seven - June TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Starring: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke

With the HBO fantasy series gearing to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros.

I Love Dick - Summer TBC, Amazon Prime



Created by Jil Soloway

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne

The new series from Emmy award-winning Transparent creator Jil Soloway centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor.



Twin Peaks season three - Summer TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Mark Frost, David Lynch

Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Grace Zabriskie, Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Michael Cera, Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amanda Seyfried, Sheryl Lee

The majority of the original cast (Laura Palmer actor Sheryl Lee included) plus a host of new faces (Cera! Dern! Watts! Seyfried!) are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time.

Riviera - TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Neil Jordan

Starring: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked

Julia Stiles heads﻿ up the cast of this new drama from director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) as the widow of a billionaire who is shocked to discover that the fortune behind his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime and ultimately murder.



Catastrophe season three - TBC, Channel 4

Created by Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan

Starring: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar

Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls who were thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in what will be one of the actor's final screen roles.



Tin Star - TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Rowan Joffe

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth

28 Weeks Later director Rowan Joffe is behind this ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, which sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.



Britannia - TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Jez Butterworth

Starring: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber



The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD which they're clearly hoping will tap into the Game of Thrones bracket.



The Defenders - TBC, Netflix



Created by Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez

Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver

This mash-up will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome evil forces in New York City led by Sigourney Weaver's villainess.

Stranger Things season two - TBC, Netflix

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown

The fate of Eleven is resolved (we hope) as we return to Hawkins for more otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve Demogorgons, the Upside-Down and 80s film references.

The Punisher - TBC, Netflix

Created by Steve Lightfoot

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll

Daredevil character Frank Castle proved so popular that he's scored his own TV series. Former Walking Dead star Bernthal plays the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime.

American Gods - TBC, Amazon Prime

Created by Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

Starring: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning

This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, a criminal who accepts a job offer from a stranger who turns out to be none other than the norse god Odin.

Fargo season three - TBC, Channel 4

Created by Noah Hawley

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy

The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit.



Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine - TBC, Sky Atlantic

Created by Larry David

Starring: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines

Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure.