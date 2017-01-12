The latest trailer for upcoming spin-off 24: Legacy features the return of one of the show's original characters.

Although it looks as though Jack Bauer himself Kiefer Sutherland won't be showing up (he has a producing credit), fans will no doubt appreciate the presence of Carlos Bernard, the man who brought CTU Director-turned-vengeful-terrorist Tony Almeida to life.

Corey Hawkins - whose Walking Dead fate has been left in the balance - will play military war hero Eric Carter who requests the help of Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) in his prevention of an attack on American soil.

Fresh from an appearance in Homeland, which returns to Channel 4 later this month, Miranda Otto will also star.

It is unknown whether any other characters from 24's nine season history will show up in Legacy. Executive producer Howard Gordon did recently state, however, that FOX's 2014 Event Series Live Another Day wasn't intended to be Bauer's swan song.

24: Legacy will debut in the US after the Super Bowl on 5 February with its UK premiere arriving on FOX the following week (14 February).