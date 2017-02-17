30 Rock actor Maulik Pancholy quits Trump advisory commission over policies ‘diametrically opposite to our principles’

Maulik Pancholy is one of 10 members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) who have resigned over the new POTUS’ executive orders and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

About two-thirds of the commission outlined their decision in a joint letter (below) to Trump.

“Under Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, the charge to Commissioners has been to help the federal government better serve AAPIs by engaging out communities, identifying our news and priorities and increasing access to our government,” they wrote.

“Since your Inauguration, the Executive Orders you have issued and policies you have promulgated have greatly impeded the ability of the federal government to serve all who live here.”

Pancholy as Jonathan in 30 Rock

​Pancholy quit a successful career in acting (he appeared regularly in 30 Rock as Jonathan, Sanjay in Weeds and also had a small role in The Sopranos along with starring on Broadway) to join the commission, doing so during Obama’s term in office.

“We can no longer serve a President whose policies aim to create outcomes that are diametrically opposite to our principles, goals and charge,” the letter continues.

The resigning members said they sent Trump a letter on 13 January stating their goals and principles, but received no response.