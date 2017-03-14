The Baudelaire orphans excel at puzzles - and so do their fans, Netflix has presumed.

The streaming giant decided to announce the second season renewal of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events in the most cryptic way possible, posting a trailer containing a coded message.

Which in turn led to a mysterious website, "vastlyfrighteningdecision.com", as a play on the book series' frequent allusions to the mysterious organisation entitled, VFD.

Once there, visitors were treated to a personal note from Lemony Snicket himself, which jokingly referenced that many viewers likely binged the first series, "which here means, 'watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.'"

The note then revealed the incoming second season, although there's no release date indicated (unless that's also cleverly hidden); hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long, with the message seemingly hinting that production on the season has already begun.

Based on the popular series of children's books by Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler), the series follows the dire misadventures of the trio of Baudelaire orphans - inventor Violet, bookish Klaus, and bitey Sunny; as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.

Neil Patrick Harris will presumably return as Count Olaf, having already discussed his plans for future episodes. While the first season adapted books The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room, The Wide Window, and The Miserable Mill; it can be guessed the second season will tackle The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, and potentially The Hostile Hospital.

The first season is now available on Netflix.