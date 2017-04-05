Netflix's secrecy over its own ratings has made it rather difficult to determine which of its original productions have soared or failed.

However, with Variety now reporting that Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events has already been renewed for a third season, less than a month after season 2 was announced, it's pretty clear the streaming service has a lot of confidence in the series.

Based on the popular series of children's books by Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler), the series follows the dire misadventures of the trio of Baudelaire orphans - inventor Violet, bookish Klaus, and bitey Sunny; as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.

Neil Patrick Harris will presumably return as Count Olaf, having already discussed his plans for future episodes. While the first season adapted books The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room, The Wide Window, and The Miserable Mill; it can be guessed the second season will tackle The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, and potentially The Hostile Hospital.

That leaves five books left in the series to adapt - The Carnivorous Carnival, The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End - so it's a question as to whether Netflix will condense the series somewhat to fit into a third season, or possibly extend the storyline so it can fill a fourth.

The first season is now available on Netflix.