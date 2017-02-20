Edina and Patsy remain fabulous in every language.

Absolutely Fabulous is now coming up to its 25th anniversary, with the BBC Worldwide Showcase commemorating the occasion by releasing a clip which cuts together a scene in six different European languages: English, Italian, German, Spanish, Czech, and French.

It's all part of an effort to celebrate its expansive global success, which last year saw the release of the pair's own feature film debut in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie; launching stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders on their escape to the French Riviera after an incident at a fashion launch party sends Kate Moss tumbling into the Thames.

The film certainly proved a substantial success at home, scoring the biggest UK opening weekend since Bond's latest outing in Spectre, raking in a substantial £4 million.

Absolutely Fabulous, created and written by Jennifer Saunders, first found life in a 1990 French & Saunders sketch named "Modern Mother and Daughter". It initially aired in 1992 and ran for three series, before a revival in 2001 saw both a fourth and fifth series produced; though Saunders has since stated that she's done with the project, and that Absolutely Fabulous won't be making an return in TV or film form.