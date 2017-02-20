  1. Culture
Absolutely Fabulous 25th anniversary: Watch a clip from the show in six different languages

The BBC has released a scene combining its English, Italian, German, Spanish, Czech, and French versions

Edina and Patsy remain fabulous in every language.

Absolutely Fabulous is now coming up to its 25th anniversary, with the BBC Worldwide Showcase commemorating the occasion by releasing a clip which cuts together a scene in six different European languages: English, Italian, German, Spanish, Czech, and French.

It's all part of an effort to celebrate its expansive global success, which last year saw the release of the pair's own feature film debut in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie; launching stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders on their escape to the French Riviera after an incident at a fashion launch party sends Kate Moss tumbling into the Thames.

The film certainly proved a substantial success at home, scoring the biggest UK opening weekend since Bond's latest outing in Spectre, raking in a substantial £4 million

Absolutely Fabulous, created and written by Jennifer Saunders, first found life in a 1990 French & Saunders sketch named "Modern Mother and Daughter". It initially aired in 1992 and ran for three series, before a revival in 2001 saw both a fourth and fifth series produced; though Saunders has since stated that she's done with the project, and that Absolutely Fabulous won't be making an return in TV or film form.

