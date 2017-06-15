Adam West is getting the tribute only Batman actors deserve in Los Angeles tonight (15 June) - a bat-signal will light up the night skies in honour of the late star of the 1960s Batman TV series who passed away last Friday (9 June) aged 88.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will light the ceremonial signal which is a trademark of the legendary Caped Crusader character.

West's tongue-in-cheek performance earned him universal recognition with the series generating a cult status thanks to its onscreen fight graphics depicting the words 'Wham!' and 'Pow!'.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement.

West's family have also requested that donations be made to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer, Camp Rainbow Gold.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the entertainment world with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane stating: “Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. [He] was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.“