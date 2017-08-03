Alan Partridge set to return to the BBC as the voice of Hard Brexit

Brexit has provided Steve Coogan with a convenient narrative excuse to have Alan Partridge back on the BBC.

He was struggling to come up with a reason for Partridge to be allowed to have his fictional show back, but then the nation got swept up in patriotic fervour and voted to leave the EU.

"Well, because he has got a show on the BBC, we have a problem, because we have to explain why he’s a failure, but that he has a show," Coogan told The New European. "The logic of what he is doing has to make sense.

"It’s conceivable, because in this age of Brexit, they (the BBC) might think they need to get in touch with the ‘Little Englanders’ they ignore," he continued.

It's a nice idea, the Beeb turning in desperation to Alan, confused how else to reach people with 10 Keep Calm and Carry On mugs in the kitchen, and could breathe new life into the character who's been away on Sky for years.

Coogan is aiming to have the new Partridge series written by the end of the year with a view to it launching on BBC2 next spring.



