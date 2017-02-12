Despite being a current series regular, Alec Baldwin was last night’s SNL host, the show opening with Melissa McCarthy doing another brilliant impression of Sean Spicer.

Not to be outdone by the comedian, Baldwin - who has now hosted the long-running show a record breaking 17 times - once again donned orange makeup and a blonde wig to impersonate the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The sketch took place in “The People’s Court,” a fictionalised TV courtroom drama in which Baldwin’s Trump asked the judge to reinstate his so-called Muslim Ban.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“Thank you judge, or what do you call a female judge? A flight attendant or something,” said ‘Trump’ during his opening statement. “I signed a tremendous travel ban. I didn’t read it but I signed it. People took pictures of me holding up the paper. Very official. These judges have been very disrespectful.”

When asked why they didn’t allow the ban to be passed, the three judges replied: “It was our conclusion that the ban violated the establishment clause because it included a religious test.”

“Wrong, overruled,” interrupted Trump while banging a judge’s gavel. Soon after, Vladimir Putin was brought in as a character witness, shaking hands with the Grim Reaper who - on the show - represents Steve Bannon. Watch the full sketch below.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s second impression of Spicer has gone down well on social media, her scathing attack being shared across the Internet. Recently, a Dominican newspaper used a photo of Trump's Baldwin rather than Trump himself.