Saturday Night Live's recruitment of Alec Baldwin to play their onscreen Donald Trump has provided just a little of that needed relief from the horrors of his administration.

On Tuesday's edition of The Late Show, Baldwin explained to host Stephen Colbert how exactly he nails that pitch-perfect impression, explaining: "It's totally a caricature. You just pick a few things. Like, I'm sitting in the room and I'm going, 'Left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down, shove your face like you're trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car.'"

And, though it looks as if his stay may not be as long as some assumed, he confessed he's now regularly stopped on the street and thanked for his work.

"It’s kind of eerie," he said. "More than anything I’ve ever done, people come up to me and say something to me on the streets." Baldwin added that, to his young daughter's great annoyance, passersbys are "always thanking me for the Trump thing."

Baldwin most recently dropped by Saturday Night Live to take on Trump's money-draining obsession with doing business at his Mar-a-Lago resort, with host Jimmy Fallon joining in as Jared Kushner and Steven Bannon once more portrayed as the Grim Reaper.

Saturday Night Live Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump for Independence Day spoof

The actor had previously debuted his impersonation of Bill O'Reilly, performing alongside himself as Trump to take on the Fox presenter's history of sexual harassment allegations.