In an age where brands' social consciousness is under greater scrutiny, we're seeing more and more of them pull commercials from unpalatable programming.

The latest is bank JPMorgan Chase, which has asked NBC to remove its ads from the Infowars founder's interview with Megyn Kelly and all promotion of it.

A renowned conspiracy theorist and '9/11 truth', Jones has previously claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook - https://t.co/TfLEPHEYrd — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 12, 2017

Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer, tweeted on Monday that “as an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

Kelly, who last week interviewed Russian president Vladimir Putin, has defended the interview and the worth of speaking to Jones, pointing out that President Trump has praised Jones and been on his show, plus the polemicist has a White House press credential.

On Monday, Jones called for Kelly to cancel the airing of their interview, claiming that it has been “misrepresenting” his views on Sandy Hook. He claims to acknowledge that Sandy Hook was real but says the media "exacerbated" it.