American Horror Story's showrunner Ryan Murphy caused a minor ruckus when he first implied season 7 would be based on the 2016 US election, then that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would specifically be characters on the show.

Now, any American Horror Story devotee will know to take anything that comes out of Murphy's mouth with not just a grain, but about a gallon, of salt; indeed, Murphy later clarified his position, emphasising that the show has always worked on "allegories", and so neither Trump nor Clinton will actually appear.

That said, that hasn't stopped show favourite Sarah Paulson from offering her services; not, as many people assumed at the time, as Hillary Clinton - but as a possible Donald Trump.

"I'd like to play Donald Trump," Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter, while attending the American Horror Story panel at PaleyFest. "If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it... why not? That's an acting challenge to be sure."

"Ryan has a very unique perspective on everything. Is there anything that he has put out into the world that hasn’t been a sort of unique or inventive way to look at something that maybe some could say has been done before? He reinvents everything," she also said of Murphy's plans. "Whatever the angle he's going to take, it will be unique, which will make it new, which will make us interested and make our eyes and ears open probably in a way that we hadn’t thought about."

Having already won an Emmy last year for playing real-life figure Marcia Clark on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Paulson could certainly rise to the challenge; with rumours already circulating she's playing Princess Diana in the second season of Feud.

American Horror Story season 7 will premiere on FOX later this year.