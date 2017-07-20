Lena Dunham's first post-Girls role has been revealed.

Ryan Murphy suddenly announced in a tweet that she's joined the season 7 cast of American Horror Story, writing: "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the American Horror Story family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"

It's unlikely Dunham will be joining the cast in any long-term capacity, however; Murphy has a tendency of inviting on the show high-profile guest stars that fit into the season's theme, with Steve Nicks getting witchy for Coven and Naomi Campbell enjoying Hotel's high-fashion edge.

Murphy's been teasing for a while that this season has something of a political edge, starting up on the night of the 2016 US election and, presumably, escalating into supernatural terrors from there.

Dunham's own personal history with political activism, as a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, makes her somewhat of a perfect fit - especially since she's already poked fun at her own approach to politics, and American Horror Story is always up for a quick satire.

She'll join the already confirmed cast of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes, Adina Porter, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The show is currently filming in several locations in LA, with the long-awaited title reveal due today, likely in conjunction with this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

American Horror Story season 7 is expected to premiere in September. Here's everything we know so far.