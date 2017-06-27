American Horror Story season 7 is busy filming in LA as of now, which means fans are itching for any small hint they can get their hands on.

Thankfully showrunner Ryan Murphy's recent conversion to the world of Instagram has offered a surprising level of insight into the show's always secretive production, ahead of any first official teaser.

Our only real established clue as to the theme is that the series opens on election night, meaning everything that happens from there on will presumably have something of a political flavour to it.

It's an idea only bolstered by a first look Murphy shared through a piece of concept art depicting an elephant-like monster - the elephant, of course, being the symbol of the Republican party.

The mask also bears something of a resemblance to Twisty the Clown's mask from the Freak Show series, a reminder that Murphy also promised returning characters from that series, despite it being set in the 1950s.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT



Murphy has now shared a second, very peculiar, piece of concept art depicting a mutated face with two hands reaching out: one with fingers similar to Evan Peters' Lobster Boy from Freak Show, the other with six fingers - traditionally associated with witchcraft. Then there's the Satanic symbol...

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT



While the so-far confirmed cast members are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Colton Haynes, a rumour did spring up that Lady Gaga would be making a return for the new series, thanks to an article in a Vogue magazine.

Entertainment Weekly has now confirmed that the rumours are entirely false, and the already very busy Gaga will not be making an appearance.

American Horror Story season 7 will premiere in September.