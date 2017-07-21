Murphy has been teasing fans with hints about the forthcoming season of AHS for months, posting terrifying concept art on his Instagram page and seeming to confirm the return of Twisty, the murderous clown played by John Carroll Lynch in Freak Show.

AHS: Cult's cast currently includes regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter as well as newcomers Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Alison pill, Colton Haynes and Girls star Lena Dunham.

The titles of previous American Horror Story seasons have been Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke/My Roanoke Nightmare.

American Horror Story: Cult begins in the US on 5 September with a UK premiere date yet to be announced by FOX.