The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln has taken a hard-earned break from decapitating zombies to reunite with his cast of 2003 film Love Actually for its charity Red Nose Day sequel - and it seems his character Mark is up to his old tricks.

In behind-the-scenes photos posted by producer Emma Freud, Lincoln can be seen holding signs much like he did in one of the Richard Curtis film's most memorable scenes which saw Mark profess his love for his best friend's wife, Juliet (Kiera Knightley).

While Lincoln himself refused to divulge any details of the scenes he's been filming this week in London (“No spoilers,” he told EW), it seems to have been confirmed that Mark is still very much in love with Juliet.

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

What this means for his friendship with best pal Peter, but it seems him and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor - both of whom have gone on to enjoy immense success in the ensuing 13 years - are on good terms.

Love still all around on set yesterday. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/zWnhQFqjc6 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Newly released photos also tease an appearance from model Kate Moss

The 15-minute sequel, officially titled Red Nose Day Actually, wil reunite much of the film's original cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Kiera Knightley, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson (for scenes filmed in Sainsbury's). You can find your first look at Grant and McCutcheon here.



Sadly, Emma Thompson - who played Karen in the original - has confirmed she won't appear in the charity sequel as it's too soon after the death of her co-star Alan Rickman.

Red Nose Day, also known as Comic Relief, will air 24 March on BBC One, and the following day in the US.