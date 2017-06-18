Ant and Dec's Anthony McPartlin checks into rehab

Anthony McPartlin – one half of duo Ant and Dec – has checked into rehab for “substance abuse, prescription drugs, and drinking”.
Speaking to The Sun, the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! presenter said: “The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.”
McPartlin explained how a knee injury led him to become addicted to prescription pain medication, and depression caused a turn to substance abuse.
The TV presenter also revealed he suffers from anxiety over fears he cannot conceive a child with wife Lisa.
“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time,” he continued.
“I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”
Two years ago, McPartlin had an operation to fix cartilage in his knee. However, he called the operation a “botch” as the pain continued long after.
Last Tuesday, he had another operation. As a result, McPartlin will spend the next six weeks in a wheelchair.
According to the report, the 41-year-old checked into rehab last night, where he expects to spend two months.
A representative for McPartlin confirmed the quotes for The Independent and said there is no further comment.
