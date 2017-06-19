ITV is supporting Anthony McPartlin after the announcement he was checking into rehab to treat his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The British television personality - one-half of Ant and Dec, presenters of some of the channel's biggest shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - announced the news over the weekend after it was revealed he is hooked on prescription drugs.

ITV issued a statement which read: “We’re sending Ant all of our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

The Sun reports an insider as adding: “The feeling amongst senior executives is that Ant has been very brave to admit this. He’s got our total backing and he knows he can take as much time as he needs.

“If there’s anything we can do to support him in getting better then of course he only needs to ask – he’s a huge part of the ITV family and that isn’t going to change.

The TV host - who stated that “the first step is to admit to yourself you need help” - began taking the drugs to reduce chronic pain in his knee and will spend two months in rehab.

In the wake of the news, his presenting partner Donnelly thanked fans for their well wishes.