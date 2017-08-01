Stephen Colbert on Anthony Scaramucci: 'He said he was going to fire everybody and he delivered'

It was an event everybody somehow saw coming and never could have guessed: White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired after only 10 days.

Fertile ground, certainly, for the US' late night hosts. The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, for example, confessed his own shock at the announcement, declaring: "The front stabber has been back stabbed."

"He said he was going to fire everybody and, I've got to admit, he delivered. That is thorough," Colbert stated. "The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days. That's not even a whole pay period."

Explaining that the Trump administration was keen to instead install someone who would last a little longer, he joked that "they announced the new White House Communications Director Emanual Fruit Fly".

It was John Kelly, sworn in as White House Chief of Staff on Monday, who reportedly asked Trump to remove Scaramucci under a desire to have "more structure, less of Game of Thrones".

TONIGHT: A dejected Stephen Colbert feels like he’s been front-stabbed in the heart after learning of The Mooch’s resignation. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ttmlk1ujJw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 1, 2017



Although, as Colbert points out, the comparison isn't entirely fair since with Game of Thrones, "you have to wait a whole week for a new beheading".